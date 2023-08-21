C. Ray Langley, 71, of Atlantic Beach, passed away on August 20, 2023, surrounded by his beloved family.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 26th, at the Historical Train Depot in Morehead City at 2 pm. (1001 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC 28557) Light refreshments and visitation with the family will follow.
Ray was born and raised in Rocky Mount by his late parents, C.R. “Bill” Langley and Geraldine Brantley Langley, and graduated from Rocky Mount Senior High School. From a very young age, Ray was instilled with a deep knowledge, determination, and dedication to working in the construction industry. He worked alongside his father Bill for Bryant-Langley Construction before embarking on his own successful career with S.T. Wooten Corporation. After many years of hard work in high-level positions, Ray retired to Atlantic Beach to be closer to the place that brought Ray much joy- the ocean.
But the passion to work never left Ray. Even throughout his “retirement,” Ray would get the itch to put on a hard hat and share his expertise. Ray held various contracted, supervisory positions and oversaw many project completions at local military bases, airports, and various other sites in eastern N.C. Much like his father, Ray taught his sons to work with integrity and determination. Anyone who met Ray most likely heard about how proud he was of his sons, Bryan and Jeff, and the highlight of his week was getting updates from them on their current projects. Secretly, we all knew he loved living vicariously through them and always had some advice to share. Ray wasn’t all work and no play. He loved being outdoors and spent many weekends on his boat, the “Cool Breeze”, anchored up and grilling on the shore with his family. Ray also enjoyed camping with his wife, Debbie, especially in the mountains of NC. Together, or along with their sons and their spouses, they would set up camp and enjoy spending time together in God’s creation.
Ray was also known for breakfast. Whether camping or Christmas morning, Ray could be found behind the griddle frying up some of the best bacon you have ever tasted. You could probably count on one hand the number of mornings that Ray missed breakfast. Upon retiring to the beach, Ray found his breakfast “tribe” and enjoyed daily fellowship (and maybe some gossip) at Cox’s Restaurant every single morning.
Ray’s legacy is carried on by his wife of 51 years, Debbie Langley; his sons, Bryan Langley and wife Angie of Sunset Harbor, NC, and Jeffrey Langley and wife Erin, of Newport, NC, and two grandchildren, Christopher West (Arkansas) and Haley Hunt (Greenville, NC).
In addition to his immediate family, Ray is survived by his sister, Faye Taylor, of Rocky Mount; brother, Mike Langley (Mary), of Raleigh; sister Iris Cannon (Tom), of Sparta; brother, Gary Langley (Angie), of Laurel Springs; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Ray to The Big Rock Foundation by visiting thebigrock.com and notating “In memory of Ray Langley” in the memo line.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
