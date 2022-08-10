Walter Maurice Guthrie "Mossy Cat", 66, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, surrounded by his family.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Harkers Island Methodist Church at 2 o'clock, and visitation is from 1 to 2 o'clock.
Mossy was born May 28, 1956, in Morehead City to Curvis Lee Guthrie and Betty Lou Guthrie of Harkers Island. He graduated from East Carteret High School in 1974. While in high school Mossy was a member of the Marching Mariners. His love of music continued when he was with friends playing his guitar or at church where he was a member of First Friday.
He married Glenda Chadwick on October 5, 1984. Their union brought two children, Lauren Guthrie and Brendon Guthrie of Marshallberg. He was a loving husband, father, brother and friend.
Mossy was a boat carpenter where he worked for fifty years. He worked on many a boat in Carteret County. His craftsmanship was class A1, and he was loved by everyone.
He was a long-time member of Harkers Island Methodist Church where he truly loved the people there.
Mossy is survived by his wife Glenda Guthrie, daughter Lauren Guthrie and son Brendon Guthrie, brother Curvis Lee Guthrie Jr. and wife Delight of Harkers Island, and sister-in-law Debbie Davis and husband Mickey of Davis, and sister-in-law Jenny Chadwick of Gloucester. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Curvis and Betty Guthrie.
Please no flowers. We ask that everyone come as they are. Masks optional.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
