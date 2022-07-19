Jeffrey Edward Day, 54, of Newport, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
There will be a gathering of friends and family from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, July 22nd, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.
Jeffrey was born on May 10, 1968, in Statesville, North Carolina, to the late Ralph and Brenda Day. To say he was a hard worker is an understatement. Jeffrey was Secretary Treasurer for the North Carolina Movers Association. One of his past times was his love of model trains, he was quite the enthusiast. Jeffrey also loved fishing and always looking for the next BBQ hot spot. Nothing compared to spending quality time with his boys, and you never knew what they had up their sleeve next. He will be cherished as a loving husband of over 20 years and a wonderful father.
He is survived by his loving wife, Susan Spear Day; sons, Jesse Spear of Newport and Joshua Day of Newport; his favorite house cat Ollie; and dog, Diesel.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
