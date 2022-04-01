Nellie “Nell” Davis, 88, of Morehead City, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, April 4th, at First Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Sunday, April 3rd, at Munden Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through their obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Nellie, or Nell as she was most affectionately known, was born on August 17, 1933, in Hartsville, South Carolina, to the late Paryno and Polly Kelly.
Her love story was that of a Hallmark movie. It was during the Korean War when a family member showed Barrett Davis a photo of a beautiful Southern Belle. With love at first sight, he began writing to Nell Kelly of Darlington, South Carolina. Their pen pal relationship grew and upon his return from the war in 1953, he went straight to South Carolina where the two were married. They began a life together in Morehead City where Barret became a successful business co-owner of Scott’s Auto Service. Nell was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Morehead City where she happily served on the hospitality kitchen committee and with the precious little ones in the nursery.
Although she lived in Morehead City, Nell loved her family in South Carolina who she visited often. They of course loved to visit here where they enjoyed family and the beach.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Carol Davis of Morehead City; son, Dr. Barrett Davis Jr. and wife Beth of Morehead City; and 4 grandsons, Gene Gillikin Jr. of Greenville, Tanner Davis (Kasey) of Mill Creek, Carson Davis and Sawyer Davis, both of Morehead City; siblings, Richard Kelly, Grace Webb, Mary Louise Culpepper; along with numerous nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband Barrett Davis Sr. on March 30, 2020; and siblings, Jimmy Kelly, Kenneth Kelly, Era Mae Gainey.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church – Kitchen/Hospitality Committee, 810 Bridges St., Morehead City, NC 28557, Martha’s Mission, PO Box 603, Morehead City, NC 28557 or the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
