John Booten Moffett Jr., 74, of Harkers Island, went to be with his heavenly father Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, after a long battle with chordoma, a rare cancer.
His private celebration of life is Saturday with family and friends and his beloved pastors, Mike Barfoot and David Adams.
He was born March 7, 1946, in Homestead, Fla., to the late John B. Moffett II and Mary Delk Moffett.
Mr. Moffett was an AT&T retiree and life member of Telephone Pioneers of America. He served with the National Guard in Homestead and is a member of Huggins Memorial Baptist Church, of Harkers Island.
John was a loving and caring husband, father and “poppy” to his grandchildren. He had a great love for the Sea of Abaco, Bahamas, and for all the beautiful people of Green Turtle Cay, where he will rest at sea for a while.
He is survived by his wife and soulmate, Linda Mayberry Moffett; a son, Hombre’ and wife Jessique; three daughters, Lisa Moffett East and husband Neil, Leah Browning and husband Scott and Tara Trivette and husband Jesse; grandchildren, Logan, Taylor, Cobey, Chris and Temperance; and great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Lanan. He is also survived by a sister, Janet Brown Altman of Florida.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Mary Jane.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Lodge/American Cancer Society, 125 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130, in honor of John Booten Moffett Jr.
Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the Moffett family. Online condolences may be left at www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.