Wyatt Shelton Kellum, 88, of Swansboro, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at home with his family by his side
His service is at noon Monday at Swansboro United Methodist Church with the Rev. Kevin Baker officiating. A private burial will be held at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
He was born Oct. 27, 1931, in Verona, a son to the late Wyatt and Inez Dudley Kellum.
Shelton served his country in the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War. He attended N.C. State Broadcasting School in Raleigh and went on to be the voice of WJNC, fondly remembered for his play-by-play calling of the Jacksonville High School games.
After retiring from radio, he continued service with Camp Lejeune Fire Department as a 911 dispatcher and 43 years with the Swansboro Fire Department, 25 of which was served as their chief. He retired from his community service and was awarded The Order of the Long Leaf Pine.
Chief loved his God, his family, his community service and, of course, his “Wolfpack.” Go Pack.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mary Ann Gillenwater Kellum of the home; sons, Michael Kellum and wife Connie of Wilmington and Joseph Kellum and wife Michelyn of Hubert; daughter, Diana Gainey and husband John of Swansboro; and brother, Tommy Kellum and wife Sandy of Swansboro. He is also survived by grandchildren, Kasey Flud and husband Chris of Jacksonville, Tyler Gainey and wife Koehler of Swansboro, Abi Kellum and husband Brian of Charlotte, Travis Kellum and wife Marissa of Greenville, S.C., and Samantha Moore of Swansboro; great-grandson, Gage Marcus; and a special “sister,” Mary Nance and husband Lou of Swansboro.
The family knows he was greeted in heaven by grandson, Jeremy Thomas Kellum.
His visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences can be made at jonefh.org.
(Paid obituary)
