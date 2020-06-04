Ernest David Allen III, 60, of Morehead City, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, offshore while serving as the chief engineer on the Valaris Relentless.
A graveside service for David is at 10 a.m. Saturday at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. Stephen Epperson. Friends are welcome to attend the service. However, in order to provide social distancing, the funeral home asks friends to remain in their cars, the service will be broadcast through a sound system. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through David’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
David was a graduate of West Carteret High School and Maine Maritime Academy. An avid outdoorsman, he loved to fish and to hunt. Most of all, he loved spending time with family and his lifelong Morehead City friends. He did not just endure life, he lived it.
He is survived by his mother, Virginia Cannon and husband Billy; sisters, Patsy Allen Holland and husband Tom, Brenda Wilson and Anita Walker and husband Clint; nieces, Sarah Holland, Mary Holland and Kristi Waters; nephews, Randy Wilson, Wayne Wilson, Alan Buck, Joseph Rose and Thomas Rose.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest David Allen Jr.; and stepmother, Iva Allen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Martha’s Mission Cupboard, 901 Bay St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
