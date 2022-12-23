Janice Louise Nixon, 64, of Swansboro, died Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at her home.
A graveside service was held Friday, December 23, 2022, at 11:00am at Seaside Memorial Park. The family received friends Thursday at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro from 5-7pm.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org
