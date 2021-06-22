Sonja Gaillard Craddock, 76, of Morehead City, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at her home.
A celebration of Sonja’s life is from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home.
Sonja was born July 25, 1944, in Seneca, S.C. Her father, Clarence Wells Gaillard, was 31, and her mother, Clara Elizabeth Landers Gaillard, was 21. She was a 1962 graduate of Seneca High School, where she was crowned homecoming queen. Sonja later competed in many beauty pageants in Seneca.
Sonja was an avid bowler who never turned down an opportunity to go to the bowling lane. She loved horses and always enjoyed a good trail ride. Another interest was crossword puzzles, which kept her mind sharp and active. Sonja will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a treasured friend to many.
She is survived by her daughters, Sherry Smith Verduzco and husband Fernando of Morehead City and Leslie White Morrison of Angier; sons, Christopher Lee Smith and wife Karen of Hubert and Jeffrey Scott White of Atlantic Beach; stepdaughter, Patrice Smith Tippette and husband Jay of Willow Springs; stepson, Scotty Ray Smith of New Bern; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jessie Franklin Craddock; and brother, Gene Gaillard.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
