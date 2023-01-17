John Robert Naples, 86, of Otway, died Monday, January 16, 2023, at Carteret Health Care.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
