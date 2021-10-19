Cathy Coward, 63, of Otway, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at home.
Family and friends will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Oceanview Cemetery in Beaufort for the graveside service.
Cathy is survived by her husband, Steven; children, Charles, Jennifer, Benjamin and Curtis; grandsons, Johnathan and Landon; two sisters, Cynthia and Cris; and two brothers, Charles and Mike.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa; and by a brother, Jimmy.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
