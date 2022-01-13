funeral1

CHRISTINE ANN LEUTHOLD, Newport

Christine Leuthold, 63, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.

RAYMOND EUGENE BEISNER. Havelock

Raymond Eugene Beisner, 78, of Havelock, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations, in Havelock, N.C.

