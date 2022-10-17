Joan Barrow Turbeville, 79, of Stacy, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City.
One of Joan’s loves in life was music. She was a talented pianist and vocalist and put her gifts to good use for the Lord. During her time in New Bern, she served as piano player at Saint’s Delight Free Will Baptist Church for many years. After moving to Stacy in 2017, Joan joined Stacy Free Will Baptist church where she was a welcome addition to the choir and the piano bench along with fellow pianist Treva Nelson. Joan also enjoyed treating her friends to musical melodies while attending the Senior Lunch in Atlantic on Thursdays with her good friend Ms. Allie Gaskill. Joan and Allie were known as the “Golden Girls.”
Another of Joan’s many talents was sewing. While living in New Bern, she worked as a seamstress, creating custom pieces for homeowners, boaters, and businesses. Joan was also the family’s personal tailor, hemming pants and sewing prom dresses for her children and grandchildren. During Covid, the shortage of face masks prompted a demand for home-sewn masks, which Joan worked many hours a day to fill. She sewed over 1,000 masks for funeral homes, hospitals, nursing homes and friends and family, shipping them all over the United States. When Joan wasn’t sewing or playing the piano, she enjoyed many other hobbies including reading, putting together puzzles, writing her pen pals, gallivanting around town with Ms. Allie, and researching fun facts for her weekly “tidbits” to be sent out to friends and family.
She is survived by her son, William Ray Turbeville Jr. of New Bern; daughter, Beth Turbeville Nelson and husband, Richard of Stacy; two granddaughters, Christy Turbeville Coulter and husband, Mark of Vanceboro; Julie Nelson Arthur and husband, Casey of Beaufort; great grandson, Easton Brantley Coulter of Vanceboro; brother, Carlton Hugh Barrow Jr and wife, Barbara of New Bern.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carlton and Dorothy Barrow; husband, William Ray Turbeville Sr. and great grandson, Michael Brayden Rivenbark.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Stacy Free Will Baptist Church with Pastor Ernest Laxton and Pastor Jimmy Mercer officiating.
Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Stacy Free Will Baptist Church, 1793 US Hwy 70, Stacy, NC 28581.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.