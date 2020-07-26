Harriet G. Stegemerten, 97, of Hubert, passed peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the home of family in New Orleans, La.
Her private family service will be held at a future date at the U.S. Naval Academy columbarium, where she will be reunited with her loving husband Walt, class of ’41.5).
Harriet was born in Chicago, Ill., Sept. 24, 1922. She graduated with honors from Northwestern University. As a young Marine wife in 1944, she traveled with or as near as possible to her husband’s location in the Pacific. As the family assignments became longer in the Washington, D.C./Virginia area, Harriet received her master’s degree and began teaching in Fairfax County, Va. She loved teaching and did so for many years. She was a longtime member of the P.E.O. in Virginia and North Carolina.
Retirement found Harriet and Walt deciding to stay on the North Carolina coast, close to the Camp Lejeune Marine Corp Base. They built their home on the inland waterway, next to several of their friends. Harriet enjoyed family visits, boating, beach picnics, crabbing, traveling, volunteering, and socializing. She was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church in Swansboro and the U.S. Power Squadron.
Harriet is survived by a daughter, Barbara Johnston; grandchildren, Heidi Alleman and husband Ken, Ria Johnston and husband Marc, Richard Boyce and wife Tessa, Lara Boyce and husband Drew, Brian Stegemerten and Renee Stegemerten; and great-grandchildren, extended family and many dear friends.
She is predeceased by Col. Walter W. Stegemerten, her husband of over 50 years; son, Richard Stegemerten; and daughter, Susan Boyce and husband Raymond “Nick.”
The family would like to thank Lou and George Collins and all the good folks on the waterway, who helped and watched over Harriet in her later years. The family would also like to thank all the lovely ladies of the Schouest House, her final place of residence, for their loving care.
Goodbye to a truly remarkable woman. You are very loved and will be sorely missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to, The Swansboro United Methodist Church, 665 W. Corbett, Swansboro, NC 28584. Memo the donation is in memory of Harriet Stegemerten. Donations would also be welcomed at the P.E.O of North Carolina website, peonc.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.