Marjorie Donerson Kelley, 94, of Atlantic Beach, died Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in her home.
A celebration of her life will be scheduled in the coming weeks.
After growing up in eastern North Carolina, and graduating from Dover High School, Marjorie moved to Norfolk, Virginia, where she held a civil service position as a payroll clerk, during WWII. Upon her return to eastern North Carolina, she worked as a secretary before moving to Raleigh, where she earned a degree at Hardbarger's Business College and gained employment within the offices of the North Carolina State Legislature.
Thereafter, she moved to Carteret County, where she worked out of her home as a Real Estate Broker and was able to spend more time with her family. But, her career didn't stop there. In the late 1970s, she added Insurance Broker to her resume and helped to establish Crossroads Insurance and Real Estate Agency, in Havelock, where she applied an amazing set of skills and expertise before retiring at the age of 71.
She loved her family and friends. And, her lifelong interests in business, politics, and current events were matched by a strong wit, a love of people, an undeniable sense of humor, and a rare blend of devotion and expectation that she regularly expressed to those around her.
She is sure to be missed and well-remembered by all who knew and loved her. Survivors include her daughter, Patricia O. Kelley, of Morehead City; granddaughter, Mary B. Hirsekorn and husband Andrew B. Hirsekorn of Atlanta, GA; three great-grandchildren, Whitney Sloane, Ashley, and Lindsay Gray Hirsekorn, all of Atlanta, GA; and five nieces and nephews including Daniel Quinn of Vanceboro, William Wooten of Clayton, Beth French of Atlantic Beach, Luther Lewis and Sophie Bowen, both of Kinston; and all of the members of their respective families.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sophia and Daniel Donerson of Dover, NC; husband, L. E. Kelley, of Atlantic Beach; son, E. Baxter Brittingham, of Morehead City; three sisters, Joyce Wooten, of Kinston, Daphne Cleve, of Vanceboro, and Peggy Lewis of Atlantic Beach, NC; and, niece, Anna Wooten-Hawkins of Raleigh.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
