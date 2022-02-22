Mark Parrish, Mill Creek
Mark Parrish, 64, of Mill Creek, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022 at his home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Vincent Davis Jr., Greensboro
Vincent Davis Jr., 38, of Greensboro, passed away Monday, February 21, 2022, at Moses Cone Hospital. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort.
Robert Shepherd, Havelock
Robert Alton Shepherd, 70, of Havelock, passed away Monday, February 21, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Biff Brennen Sr., Elkridge City, MD
Biff Ricardo Brennen Sr, 56, of Elkridge City, Maryland, passed away on February 21, 2022 at home. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Martha Rose, Harkers Island
Martha Gertrude Rose, 90, of Harkers Island, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Crystal Bluffs of Morehead City. Martha was a member of Grace Holiness Church of Harkers Island and a lifelong care giver to the Harkers Island community. She was later employed with Harkers Island Family Care. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday at Grace Holiness Church of Harkers Island with Pastors Ricky Rose and Curtis Going officiating.
Charles Coleman, Pollocksville
Charles Coleman 81 years old, a native of Pollocksville, NC passed at Carolina East Medical Center. He is survived by his wife, Cherrie Ward Coleman; one son Shawn Coleman of New Bwern,NC; two daughters Charlene Coleman, Germantown, MD. and Keri Coleman, Brooklyn, NY, two brothers, James Coleman of VA and Norman Coleman, New Bern,NC.; two sisters Doris Finley of New York and Lavern Langley; and 5 Grandchildren Funeral arrangements are incomplete.
