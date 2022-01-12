Eloise Collins departed this life on Jan. 9, 2022, in Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC, from head injuries sustained in a fall, and entered life eternal.
Services will be Friday Jan. 14, 2022, at First Baptist Church of New Bern. Visitation will be at 12:00 PM followed by Service of Death and Resurrection at 1:00 PM. Reverends Tom Greener and Susan Pate Greenwood will preside.
She was born in Bridgeton, NC to John William Stilley and Ruby Casey Stilley of Bridgeton. A graduate of New Bern High School, she was a Phi Beta Kappa graduate from UNC Greensboro in 1965. She taught English and Reading for many years in public schools before finishing her career in Carteret County Social Services.
A lifelong Christian, she was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church up until her death, being active in worship, Bible Studies, and the church choir. Ever the musician, she enjoyed participating in and playing for the Community Gospel Choir and had sung in the New Bern Messiah Chorus. Piano was both passion and hobby for her. Those who heard her play piano could never forgot hearing her play the same hymn in multiple musical styles. Eloise was noted for her generosity, charity, and servant’s heart to all that she encountered. She was a gifted writer and wordsmith, co-authoring a history of Straits United Methodist Church. Friends, colleagues, and relatives alike have been blessed by her thoughtful, well-worded cards.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son John Edward Blair. She is survived by husband James Collins of Bridgeton, son Dan Blair and daughter Amy Blair Domke. Grandchildren William and Anna Blair and Katie Domke Smith, Ashley Domke, Laura Domke. Survived also by her sister Nancy Stilley Turner niece and nephew Susan and Charlie Turner, and many dear cousins. Her life was enriched by the addition of bonus children Tammy Nyberg, Jimmie Ann Murphy, Pamela Walker, Janet Rideout, and Sandie McRoy. Additionally, bonus grandchildren Kirk, Johnny, and Tammy Nyberg, Ann Moore, Allison Rice, Jimmy Bender, Jodie Cahoon, Dwayne Murphy, Ryan Murphy, LeAnn Cline, Josh Hacker, Michael Rivenbark, Joseph Collins, Joanie Weber, Kevin Rideout II, Tara Piner, Holden Piner, Cody and Cassidy McCroy, April Taylor, and Jason Walker.
The family wishes to express thanks for calls, cards, texts, and messages of sympathy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Centenary United Methodist Church or the Colonial Capitol Humane Society.
Arrangements are in the care of Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.
