Maj. Daniel Joseph McCormick, 76, of Emerald Isle and Key West, Fla., took his final flight Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.
His service is at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mildred Catholic Church. Burial with military honors will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Raised in a small Midwest farming community, Dan, retired Marine aviator and Vietnam veteran, was born to the late Clarence “Barney” McCormick and Eileen Hemple McCormick Feb. 21, 1944 in Slayton, Minn.
After graduating high school, Dan joined the U.S. Marine Corps and was selected to go to flight school a few years after enlisting. Dan married his beloved wife of 53 years, Diann, six weeks from the day they met, immediately upon earning his wings and second lieutenant bars. He went on to fly hundreds of helicopter combat missions and transitioned to flying jets after the war.
Dan and Diann bought their home in Emerald Isle in 1970. Just prior to retiring in 1982, Dan founded Century 21 Coastland Realty and Olympic Developers on the island, which led to his second retirement. Dan and Diann found a second home in the late 90s in Key West, where Dan spent more than half of the year during the last couple of decades doing what he loved best — being around good friends and family and getting out on the water. Dan’s days there were spent fishing, lobstering and entertaining with his most cherished first mate, Diann. His friends fondly refer to him as “Lobster Dan,” as he often spent hours in the water diving for lobster.
Dan loved life — he loved God, country, family and friends. Geared toward helping others, he had great satisfaction in inspiring and mentoring others to achieve their fullest potentials. He loved good, honest, hard work and a whole lot of fun.
Dan had a heck of a “pre-flight” here on earth and was well prepared for his final take-off. No doubt, his flight Jan. 17 far surpasses anything he ever did in a Huey, CH-46 or an A-4 Skyhawk; and, heaven’s happy hour is far greater than any time spent at the officers’ club on base or at a 5 p.m. gathering in Emerald Isle or Key West.
In addition to his wife, Diann Miscichowski McCormick, Dan is survived by his sons, Dan McCormick II and wife Sonya of Raleigh and Dean McCormick and wife Lisa of North Topsail Beach; his grandchildren, Elaina, Daniel III, Charlotte and Meriel; sisters Carolyn “Sis” Phillips, Terese McCormick and Shirley Miscichowski Ellis and husband Gary, all of Arizona, Mary “Doats” and husband Craig Kantenwein and Linda Miscichowski Larson, all of Illinois, and Mary Radtke McCormick of Minnesota; brothers, Doug McCormick of Iowa and Stanley “Butch” Miscichowski of Illinois; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Barney and Eileen; brothers, Mike and Mark; sister, Patty; father- and mother-in-law, Stanley “Stosh” and Evelyn Miscichowski; and brothers-in-law, Steve Gregory, Eugene Miscichowski and Kenny Larson.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to tunnel2towers.org, woundedwarriorsproject.org or his granddaughter’s charity, Visiting Blossoms online at gofundme.com/f/visiting-blossoms.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
