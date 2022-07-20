Timothy P. Lee, 61, passed away at New Hanover Regional Medical Center on July 16, 2022, in Wilmington, NC.
Tim was born in Morehead City, NC, on November 29, 1960, the son of the late Thaddeus and Ernestine Lee. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Stephen and David.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 33 years, Mary (Takas), five sons, Brandon, Joshua (Allyson), Timothy Jr., Andrew (Maeve), and Jackson (Jessica), two grandchildren, Carter and James, and two siblings, John and Kate.
A funeral service will be held at 2 pm, Sunday, July 24th, 2022, at Andrews Mortuary (1617 Market St, Wilmington, NC 28401), conducted by Chaplain Rick Brewer. Reception to follow.
The Lee family extends warm thanks for all of the love and prayers from so many during this difficult time, and gratitude to the staff of NHRMC for their exceptional care and stewardship as Tim made his final journey to meet his Lord and Savior.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to The Jimmy V. Foundation to support Cancer Research, a cause that was close to Tim's heart.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
