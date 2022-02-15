Teresa Lynn Owenby Parker, 60, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at her home.
She will be interred in Green Hills Cemetery in Asheville, NC.
Teresa was born November 22, 1961, in Asheville to Benjamin Franklin Owenby and Helen Louise Owenby who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband David Roy Parker; daughter Casey Rose Parker; son Travis Michael Parker; grandson Lance Zaine Parker; sister Rose Ann Willis, brothers Bucky Nave and Michael Owenby.
She spent most of her life in Asheville, where she truly felt at home among the mountains. She was a beloved mother, Mimi, devoted sister, daughter and friend. She prioritized gathering with family and friends and many of her best days were spent with her children and grandson, usually at the park soaking up the sunshine. She had a unique ability to appreciate the little things and expressed gratitude for each day she was able to spend doing what she loved. Her hobbies were being around the water whether it be swimming in the pool or walking on the beach. She was also a talented potter and was happiest when she was “playing in the mud” as she would say.
She was a deeply faithful person and was a dedicated member of the Church of Christ in Raleigh, NC. She spent her life in service to God and supporting those around her, always happily giving her time and energy to anyone in need. She was an inspiration to anyone who was witness to her incredible strength of character and relentless optimism. She will be dearly missed by all those who knew her.
