Tiffany Daube Wood, 37, of Stella, died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at her home.
Her celebration of life service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6 at Discovery International Church.
She is survived by sons, Hunter, Tucker and Turner Wood, all of the home; mother, DeeDee Daube of Stella; sister, Alyssa Avery of Jacksonville; birth dad, Curtis Gasser of Euclid, Ohio; four aunts; an uncle; and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her dad, Robert Daube; maternal grandparents; cousins; her aunt; and paternal grandparents.
Flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to Tiffany’s memorial fund for her sons’ education with Deanna Daube at First Citizens Bank. Please indicate, “Memorial Fund” on your donation.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
