Rev. James "Jimmy" Herbert Paul, 73, of Mebane, NC, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Duke University Hospital.
His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 22nd, at Davis First Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Daniel Melton. Interment will follow at the Paul Family Cemetery in Davis. The family will receive friends an hour prior at the Church. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home's website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
James was born in Beaufort, North Carolina, on March 18, 1948, to James and Lydia Paul. After graduating from Wallace-Rose Hill High School, James honorably served in the United States Navy and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He later furthered his education at Fruitland Baptist Bible College in Hendersonville, NC and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Theology from Mars Hill College, in Mars Hill, NC.
On September 1, 1968, he married the love of his life, JoAnn Evans. They resided in Davis, NC and were members of Davis First Baptist Church. James helped establish the Davis Volunteer Fire Department. He was ordained into the ministry in 1986. Together they devoted their lives to the work of the Lord, as he served as a Southern Baptist Minister from 1983 until 2001.
James was a man that was dedicated to the Lord, his wife, and their children. He was a lover of Davis, NC. He lived to breathe the salt air, feel the coastal wind, and be among the history of the family and friends that came before him. James never backed down from challenges and remained stoic during life’s trials. He cared for others and was selfless at all times. James was, and is, the definition of a minister, friend, father and husband that lived his life for our Lord and Savior.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, JoAnn Evans Paul of Mebane; daughter, Jennifer Paul Horn and husband John F. Horn, Jr. of Mebane; sons, Jonathan Normal Paul and companion Amy Pullen of Virginia Beach, VA and Jeffrey W. Paul and wife Aislinn M. Paul of Ft. Meade, MD; father, James Wesley Paul of Orange, TX; sisters, Nancy P. Mitchell and husband Tommy Mitchell of Tarboro, Beth Wheeler and husband Kenneth Wheeler of Orange, TX, and Judy Paul of Smithfield, TX; brother, Rudy J. Thompson and companion Brenda Brickhouse of Roanoke Rapids, NC; grandchildren, Addison M. Paul and Preslee E. Paul; great, great aunt, Hazel Paul Williams of Davis; uncle, Charles Paul of Warrenton, VA; sister-in-law, Linda Evans Wells Mattoon of Wallace; nephews, Hugh Evans Wells and Mike Mitchell; niece, Vicky Mitchell; and many other family members who were dear to his heart.
James was preceded in death by his mother, Lydia Whitehurst Thompson; grandparents, Wesley and Ruby Paul, and Theodore and Irene Whitehurst; stepfather, Kirby Thompson; stepmother, Burneat Paul; sister, Burneat Cooper; and brother, Ralph Hogan.
The family would like to thank the Cardiology Department at Duke University Hospital for the heart miracles they helped God facilitate which allowed James to continue to love and care for others for 21 additional years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home& Crematory in Morehead City, NC.
