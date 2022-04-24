JEROME BANKS, Newport
Jerome Banks, 75, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Truewoods by Merrill in New Bern Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations, Havelock, NC.
Emily Chadwick, Beaufort
Emily Sue Chadwick, 62, of Beaufort, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Vidant Beaufort Hospital in Washington, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
GARY D. GILLENWATER, New Bern
Gary D. Gillenwater, 61, of New Bern, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.