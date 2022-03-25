Herman Martin Rivenbark Sr., 79, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 29th, at Parkview Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. John Carswell. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends the evening prior from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, March 28th, at Munden Funeral Home.
Herman was born on June 21, 1942, in New Hanover County, North Carolina, to the late Herman J. and Thenia Rivenbark. As a skilled carpenter, he worked in the construction field for the majority of his life. Herman’s love for the Lord was the strength of his life. He was a faithful member of Parkview Baptist Church where he served as a former deacon and was on the building committee.
Hunting was a big part of Herman’s life, being outdoors was relaxing and invigorating, not to mention the thrill of the hunt bringing satisfaction and pure enjoyment. He was a member of numerous hunting clubs, including the Adams Creek Club for 40 years, as well as serving on the board of the NC State Fox Hunter’s Association.
Herman will be remembered by his family as a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and uncle. Those left to cherish his memory include his sons, Arnold Rivenbark of Belhaven and Marty Rivenbark Jr. of Newport; sisters, Hazel Rivenbark and Geneva Grady, both of Burgaw; grandchildren, Trey Rivenbark (Falyn), Joseph Rivenbark, Samantha Piner (Drew), Savannah Royal, and Kimberly Rivenbark; great grandchildren, Preston Styron, Beau Rivenbark, Sarah Ann Piner, Bryce Piner and Memphis Rivenbark; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Michelle Kent; and several hunting dogs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann Rivenbark and sister, Hilda Southerland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570, or Parkview Baptist Church, 4738 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
