Frederick Roehrig, Beaufort
Frederick Roehrig, 75, of Beaufort passed away Thursday April 13, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Leroy Cox, Beaufort
Leroy Cox, 90, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at his home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
SIMFOROSO "SPIDER" MENDOZA, Morehead City
Simforoso “Spider” Mendoza, 87, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at his home. His funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 16th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Deacon Wally Calabrese.
JUDITH "JUDI" ANNE ZERANCE, Atlantic Beach
Judith "Judi" Anne Zerance, 80, of Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., Saturday, April 15th at the family home in Newport.
CHARLES "CHUCK" HOLMES JR, Emerald Isle
Charles "Chuck" Holmes Jr., 71, of Apex and Emerald Isle, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. A celebration of Chuck's life will be held at a later date. Charles, known to his all as "Chuck" was born on November 30, 1951, in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, to the late Charles and Mattie Holmes.
