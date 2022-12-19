Dorman “Chip” Dove II, 58, of Morehead City, North Carolina, got his wings the morning of Sunday, December 18, 2022. Always having the need for speed, “Stormin Dorman” as he was known in his jet skiing days, ran a fierce race with cancer, but cancer won.
Dorman, known to all as Chip, was born on April 28, 1964, in Norfolk, Virginia. After finishing high school, he attended college and went on to be a Mazda Master Technician, enjoying a long career as a skilled auto technician.
Chip loved being on the water, whether he was fishing and anticipating his next big catch, boating or jet skiing where he was able to fulfill his need for speed or just enjoying the beauty of open waters, the ocean was certainly his happy place. Chip would want us to live life to the fullest and hold on to our loved ones.
Those remaining to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Julie Pittman Dove; parents, Dorman and Elinor Dove of Virginia Beach, Virginia; stepsons, Matthew Briggs and wife Jessie of Anderson, SC, and Ryan McLaughlin, and wife Colleen, of Poplar Branch, NC; sisters, Cynthia Dove Hollingsworth, and husband Jeff, of Virginia Beach, VA and Billie Jo Prince, and husband Larry, of Chesapeake, VA; grandchildren, Everett Briggs, Bennett Briggs, Levi McLaughlin, and Brynnlee McLaughlin; and furry friend, his dog, Casper.
A celebration of Chip’s life will be held in Virginia at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 500 Rosecrans Ave., Ste. 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
