Jerry O’Neil Gaskill, 82, of Sea Level, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at Croatan Ridge Nursing Center of Newport.
A private graveside service will be held at Shell Hill Cemetery with Pastor Vel Hightower of Sea Level Missionary Baptist Church officiating.
Jerry was a faithful member of Sea Level Missionary Baptist Church, serving as a deacon, Sunday school teacher and various other ministries. He was an active member of the Sea Level Cemetery Association, an organization that cares for the final resting place of many Sea Level residents. Jerry’s love for his family was unquestionable; helping not only to raise his daughter, but playing a significant role in raising many of his grandchildren. While some unexpectedly become fathers, Jerry chose his role as father and gave unconditionally. His devotion to his wife and family is something not experienced by many and will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Elizabeth West Gaskill of Sea Level; daughter, Sheila Willis and husband Earl of Newport; son, Michael Nichols and wife Patti of Savannah, Ga.; grandsons, Matt Hill and husband Simon of Morehead City, Caleb Willis and wife Elizabeth of Morehead City and Benji Nichols; granddaughters, Kristin Marceau and husband Pete of Newport, Jessica Nichols of Savanah, Ga., Amanda Williams and Kimberly Williams; special great-grandson, Morgan Marceau of Newport; and niece, Tresa Willis of Atlantic.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Delmas and Leona Gaskill; and his sister, Sharon Willis.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to an organization dear to Jerry’s heart, the Sea Level Cemetery Association, 534 Highway 70 East, Sea Level, NC 28577.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
