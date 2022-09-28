Barbara “Bobbie” Fulcher Jones, 88, of Irvington, Virginia, passed away on September 22, 2022.
Bobbie was born to Norman H. & Vienna Fulcher on August 25,1934 in Marshallberg, North Carolina. She grew up and lived in Marshallberg until meeting the love of her life, Wesley “Wes” McAden Jones, Jr. and married on March 7, 1953.
Bobbie and Wes were married 56 years before Wes’s passing in 2009. They spent their 56 years of marriage owning and operating their own businesses. In the early years of Bobbie’s marriage, she worked alongside her husband at The Tackle Shop in Morehead City, NC and then later built, owned and operated Jones’s Outboard Marina on the Beaufort and Morehead City Causeway. In 1961 they moved their family to Weems, Virginia where Bobbie and her husband raised their children. Bobbie was a mother and housewife until her husband retired as a commercial fish spotter from Standard Products in Reedville, VA. In 1967 Bobbie again worked alongside Wes, and their children, as they built, owned and operated the Eagle’s Nest Restaurant, The Sandbar Restaurant & Smokey’s BBQ. Between ownership of restaurants Bobbie and the love of her life sailed between the Chesapeake Bay of Virginia and Inter-Coastal through the Carolinas.
Bobbie loved all things beautiful. She had a green thumb and grew lovely roses and violets. She was very talented and had an eye for decorating and floral design. Bobbie loved her family and Wes dearly.
Surviving are her children; a daughter, Edith “Edie” Jones Jett and life partner, David L. Nova; two sons, Robert “Robbie” N. Jones, Wesley “Mack” M. Jones, III and wife, Esther B. Jones; grandsons, Wesley “Mackie” M. Jones, IV and Robert Paul Jett, III, all from White Stone, VA. Her brother Norman “Buster” Fulcher, and family Wendy, Leslie and Tammy. Her sister-in law Janice M. Fulcher and family Cathy, Randy and Gray, all from Carteret County.
Bobbie was proceeded in death by her parents Norman H. and Vienna “Tat” Willis Fulcher, husband Wesley “Wes” McAden Jones, Jr.; brothers Fernie Gray Fulcher, William “Billy” Fulcher and sister-in-law, Sandra G. Fulcher.
Memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 3:30 pm, at Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury in Irvington, Virginia.
Memorials may be made to the RW-C Memory Support Project or the Lancaster County Animal Welfare League.
