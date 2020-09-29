George R. Laughton Jr., 91, of Beaufort, went to be with the Lord Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Vidant Health in Greenville surrounded by his family.
His funeral service is at 3 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church of Beaufort with pastors Don Hadley and David Phelps officiating. Burial will follow at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City. Due to the novel coronavirus, space will be limited and social distancing and masks will be required at the service. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Noe Funeral Service Facebook page at fb.me/e/3BPouBLIY.
George was a graduate of Wake Forest College and received a master’s degree in education from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
George was a Korean War veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. He was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Beaufort, where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher for more than 60 years. He also served numerous terms as chairman of deacons and was very active in the Five Loaves Ministry. He retired as general manager of Huntley’s Building Supply of Beaufort after 42 years of service.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Jean Taylor Laughton of Beaufort; three sons, George R. “Robbie” Laughton III and wife Mary Katherine of Virginia Beach, Va., John Craig Laughton and wife Anna Kay of Edenton and Paul Kent Laughton and wife, Rebecca of Durham; five grandchildren, Jeremy Laughton and wife Ellison and Brett Laughton and Alexis, all of Raleigh, Carole Sykes and husband Scotty of Edenton and Lauren Laughton of Durham; and Heather Ohaneson of Oregon; three great-grandchildren, Patrick, Evan and Pete; two brothers, Milton Laughton Sr. and wife Mary of Beaufort and Raymond Laughton and wife Sue of Beaufort; brother-in-law Ted Spivey of Cary; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mamie Laughton; and his three sisters, Faye Paul Cherry, Anna Lou Haskins and Shelba Spivey.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 403 Ann St., Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
