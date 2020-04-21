Samuel “Clayton” Garner, 78, of Newport, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at his home.
His graveside service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. Mitchell Parker. Friends are welcome to attend the service. However, in order to adhere to social distancing, the funeral home asks friends to remain in their cars, the service will be broadcast through a sound system.
Anyone who knew Clayton, new his passion in life was his farm, where he grew tobacco and, in later years, soybeans, corn and other items for the produce stands. Farming also included his Allis-Chalmers tractor and combine, which, like any great farmer, he took great delight in. He was taught by his father to keep the rows straight and clean, which he did with great pride.
Clayton was born and raised in Newport, where he would often be found fishing, eating breakfast at Fat Fella’s or visiting at the Simmons Tractor Store, where he liked to go every morning. Early in life, he enjoyed the great outdoors, fishing and camping. The annual Newport Pig Cookin’ contest was a highlight for him as well.
Clayton never knew a stranger and his warm smile was inviting to all who met him. He loved food and fellowship with his family and friends. Most importantly, the love of his life was his wife, Terry. They were married 58 years, and this October would have been 59. He will be remembered for the special love he had for his family.
He is survived by his wife, Terry G. Garner of the home; daughters, Sharon Garner-Thompson and husband David of Morehead City and Sheila Garner and husband Heath McCoy of Newport; son, Samuel Clayton Garner Jr. and wife Sherri of Newport; sister, Betsy Hinson and husband Earl of Newport; grandchildren, Timothy W. Mills Jr. of Newport, Samantha Garner of Morehead City, Brandon Scronce of Cary and Sydney Scronce of Newport; great-grandchildren, Corbin Mills of Newport, Garland Mills of Newport and Hadley Mae Ledbetter of Morehead City; niece, Tracy Alpert and husband Jack of Newport; great-niece and nephew, Taner Alpert and Mason Alpert; and his farming family, Salvador L. Barajas, Ofelia V. Jimenez, Estefany, Jacquelin and Salvador Jr. Barajas Valadez, Apolonio, Adrian and Blas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lottie Glancy Garner and Samuel McCoy Garner.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Munden Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570, or to Holly Springs Free Will Baptist Church, 850 Nine Foot Road, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
