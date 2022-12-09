Marshall Daniels, 78, of Cedar Island, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife and family.
No services are planned at this time.
Marshall was born March 26, 1944, to Vernon and Evelyn Daniels. He graduated in 1962 from Atlantic High School, where that same night he left to go long hauling with long time and good friend Robert Daniels. In the fall he enrolled at Lenoir Community College in Kinston, and after a short stint he came home and left for Norfolk to work on a dredge boat. He started out at the bottom as a deckhand and wasn’t long before he became a Launchman and as time went on, he attained the rank of mate. Marshall continued to work on dredge boats until he had a yearning to be back home with family.
He came home to work on a Trawler, the Myron A. Smith, with Captain Perry Styron of Atlantic, he worked from Virginia to Georgia for a couple of years and then started to work on the dredge Enterprise as an operator and later as Captain for the rest of his tenure. In 1976, the home fever hit again, and this time it was for good, doing whatever was required. He fished crab pots, long hauled, set pound nets, clammed and shrimped. Shrimping and oystering were his passion, and he was good at it. He plowed the waters from Long Shoal River to Cape Lookout, he also worked on his trawler the Libby that was his pride and joy until his health forced him out.
Marshall is survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Kerri Daniels, daughters, Tanya Gilgo (John), Marley Neal (Maurice), Molly Neal, sons, Michael and Matthew Neal, granddaughters, Erin Gilgo and Kerrianna Willis, grandsons, Boogie and Josiah Murray, and his fur babies, Roxy and Hunter, as well as several nieces, nephews, extended family members and special friends.
The family would like to thank his best friend Farmer Styron who always showed unconditional love, as well as Bradley Styron, Nelson Koonce, Lindsay Gilgo, Nena Hancock and Jogie Liansing.
He was preceded in death by parents, Vernon and Evelyn Daniels, first wife, Ann Daniels, sister, Dianna Daniels, brothers, Ralph and Paul Daniels, as well as Rachel and Audrey Gaskill, great nephew, Benji Styron and fur baby, Buddy.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
