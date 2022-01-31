Barbara Jean Hanson, 66, of Havelock, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
A memorial service was held on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City.
Barbara will be remembered for her love of life and her positivity, perseverance, and beautiful spirit. Her talents included drawing, painting, playing piano, web design & computer technology. She had a good sense of humor and was known for sharing off-color jokes. Barbara loved animals especially her dogs, Jimmy and Oskie.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 36 years, Nels Hanson; one son, Nolan Hanson; mother, Elaine Hompesch; grandson, Noah Hanson; sister, Gail Brett; brother, Bob Hompesch (Annika); niece, Julie Hompesch; nephew, Alex Hompesch; and special cousin, Mark Gulamerian (Joni).
Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Robert W. Hompesch, brother-in-law, John Brett, and her favorite rescue dog, Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carteret County Humane Society & Animal Shelter.
Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
