Arlene L. Fulcher, 80, of Harkers Island, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Newport.
Her funeral service is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by Rev. Dell Murphy and Brother Anthony Nelson. Interment will follow at the Lawrence family cemetery in Otway. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Arlene was born on March 11, 1941, in Carteret County, North Carolina, to the late Clifton and Elnora Lawrence. Her life could be defined as a godly Christian woman who had a personal relationship with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. As a fervent prayer warrior, no need was too small or too great for her to take before the Lord. Early in her journey with the Lord, she and a close friend were instrumental in bringing revival to the area where close to 60 young people gave their lives to the Lord. Being a member of Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church, she was actively involved in various ministries and was a powerful witness for the Lord.
The compassion and grace that filled her life was extended to the numerous patients she cared for while working as a CNA with Home Health. While she was employed in various jobs over the years, she would tell you that caring for those in need was her life’s passion.
Cooking collard greens with pig tails were among her specialties. Always known to provide a good meal for her family she enjoyed bringing everyone together for a time of fellowship and good food. This also included sharing her meals with her grand fur baby, Moxy, who she doted on whenever she had the chance.
She is survived by her daughters, Wanda Darlene Clarke of Newport and Mila Mattice of Harkers Island; sons, Charles Larrabee Willis and wife Clarissa of Havelock and Charles Makley Willis Jr. of South River; grandchildren, Adam Eubanks Lawrence of Pensacola, FL, Charles Michael Willis of Cary, and Charles Makley Willis III of Otway; great grandchildren, Saylor Willis of Cary, and Ronan and Adilene Potter of Pensacola, FL; and special extended daughter, Sharman Gillikin of Newport.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband in 1962, Charles Makley Willis; her second husband, Alvie Michael Fulcher, in 2020; sisters, Rowena Guthrie and Patricia Lawrence; and brother, Clifton David Lawrence.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church, P.O. Box 509, Harkers Island NC 28531.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
