Christopher Dewain Dixon, 29, of Newport, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
There will be a memorial service for Christopher once the novel coronavirus virus restrictions have been lifted.
Christopher loved fishing and hunting, dancing and singing and spending time with his family and friends, especially his best friend, David Pohoresky.
He is survived by his mother, Michelle “Shelly” Davis and companion Robert McCarthy of Newport; father, Michael Dixon and wife Melissa “Missy” of Newport; sister, Courtney Moreno of Havelock; step-sisters, Melissa Wilkins and Joanna Griffin, both of Newport; step-brother, Jeremy Nelson of Newport; former step-mother, Alexa Dixon of Morehead City; paternal grandmother, Zelma Dixon; paternal aunt, Sherry Bailey and companion Rob; maternal aunts, Lisa Koenig, Cheryl Murnane and companion Dave and DJ Long and husband Richard; paternal uncle, Joshua Dixon; cousin, Cameron Bailey; and other loving cousins, nieces and a nephew.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Michael Dixon; and cousin, Anthony Simmons.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to help the family with final expenses to Munden Funeral Home at 2112 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
