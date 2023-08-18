Charles W. “Skip” Russell, 62, formally of Bucyrus, Ohio, passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023, in Newport.
Services are pending at this time.
Skip was a loving husband, father and grandfather, but his greatest joy came from being with his grandchildren and being a truck driver. He worked for LandStar Transport for seventeen years and received many awards and commendations for driving over a million miles with no accidents or citations. He was a US Army Veteran, serving from 1979 – 1984, and served many years in the reserves, until his health began to decline. Additionally, he was an active member of All Saints Anglican Church, he liked the color yellow and was an old sci-fi movie buff and enjoyed watching Mash. He would help anybody and had a true servant’s heart.
Skip is survived by his loving wife of twenty-six years, Angelia Russell, daughters, Elizabeth Lewis and Kara Russell, grandchildren, Emma, Lillymae, Zachary and Lyani, sister, Cheryl Covey, brothers, James, Richard and Robert Russell, as well as several nieces, nephews, extended family members and special friends.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.