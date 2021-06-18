Thomas A. Kostek, 93, of Lawrenceville, Ga., formerly of Morehead City, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 10, 2021, surrounded by his loving children.
His graveside memorial service will be held at a time to be determined at the Mount St. Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield, Conn.
Born in Hartford, Conn., Dec. 24, 1927, to Polish immigrants. He was affectionately known in his Dean St. neighborhood as Duffy. A World War II veteran, Tom proudly served in all of the Allied Forces war theaters as a member of the Merchant Marines and U.S. Navy. After his service years, Tom entered into a successful 42-year career as a master insulator and a member of Asbestos Workers Local 33, from which he retired.
In 1951, Tom married Dolores “Dorry” Sozio and had two children, Mark and Michele Kostek. Years after Dorry's passing, Tom retired, fell in love with Barbara Gagnon and wed in 1993. They moved to Morehead City and traveled the world, volunteered, socialized and enjoyed living at the beach for 28 years. After Barbara's death in 2020, Tom lived out the remaining 13 months of his life in Lawrenceville, close to and in Michele's care.
Tom loved sports, carpentry, pine needle basket weaving, duck carving and painting. He always loved a good joke and kept his sense of humor throughout his well-lived 93 years.
Tom is survived by his son, Mark and wife Cindy; daughter, Michele Kostek McMahon and husband Timothy; and stepsons, Mark and Stephen Gagnon. Tom was also blessed with six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren.
Besides Tom's wives, Dolores and Barbara, he was also preceded in death by his father, Vincent; mother, Katarzyna; brothers, Anthony and Edward Kostek; and sisters, Stacia Stella Dalia and Julia Lottie Guy.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Delmar Gardens of Gwinnett, 3100 Club Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30044; or Capstone Hospice, 5550 Peachtree Pkwy, Suite 150, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092.
Arrangements are by Wages & Sons Funeral Home.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.