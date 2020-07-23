Daisy Sullivan Sterlen, 88, of Raleigh, formerly of Morehead City, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at WakeMed in Raleigh.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home with the Rev. E. Powell Osteen officiating. The interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park following the service. The service will be live streamed on the Noe-Brooks Facebook page and may be accessed at faceboook.com/BrooksFuneralHomeAndCrematory/.
Mrs. Sterlen was born in Beaufort to Ruth Cary Noe and Edward Jospeh Sullivan. She was a graduate of Beaufort High School class of 1950. Mrs. Sterlen worked for the federal government as an Occupational Safety and Health Administration safety compliance officer and later a medical transcriptionist at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. She and her husband Ralph lived in Carteret County most of their lives before moving to Raleigh in 2000 to be closer to their son. Daisy was a devoted loving mother and wife. Daisy had a passion for fashion, art, design and art-deco, as well as a pure love of life and her family.
Daisy is survived by her son, Ralph Andrew “Andy” Sterlen Jr. of Wake Forest; daughter, Kathy Hall of Rocky Point; grandson, Robert Barnes Jr. of Marinette, Wis.; granddaughters, Jennifer Barnes Trujillo of Morehead City and Ashley Albair; great-grandaughters, Caley and Camilla Albair of Mililani, Hawaii; and grandson, Mathew Boyd of Wilmington.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Andrew Sterlen Sr.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to me made to the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 130, Care of First United Methodist Church, 900 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
