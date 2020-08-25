Larry Paul Harkey, 72, of Stacy, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at his home.
A celebration of Larry’s life will be held at Southern Salt from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Larry was born April 6, 1948, to Paul Watson Harkey and Margaret Clark Harkey. He was raised in Charlotte and was the oldest of three children. After graduating from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Larry moved to Wilmington and became president of Miller Building Corp. In later years, he became president of Pro Construction. In 1996, he was introduced to his future wife, Tweedles Smith. They married in 1997 and had a wonderful life together. Larry retired in 2010 and enjoyed playing golf with his buddies at North River Club, shooting pool, watching Carolina ball games, hosting Super Bowl parties and traveling.
He is survived by his wife, Tweedles of the home; three children, Paul Hackney and wife Susan of Greenville, Justin Harkey and wife Abby of Chicago, Ill., and Jody Harkey of Lexington; two stepdaughters, Leslie Daniels and husband Sheldon of Bettie and Kathryn Chadwick and husband Chris of Stacy; 10 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Margaret Harkey; sister, Sandra; and brother, Steve.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in Larry’s name to Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center, P.O. Box 556, Harkers Island, NC 28531.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
