Betty Rose Jones Sparger, 97, Swansboro, passed away Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 at the Cottages of Swansboro.
A graveside celebration of life will be held at a later date at Oakdale Cemetery in Mount Airy.
She was born in Mount Airy, NC on May 10, 1924 to Lacy and Vivian Edwards Jones.
Betty was a lifelong resident of Mount Airy and worked as an executive secretary at Pine State Knit Wear where she met her husband, Jack. She later moved to Swansboro to be close to her daughter. She was embraced by Swansboro United Methodist Church and made many friends there. Her favorite times were spent with family and friends.
She is survived by daughter, Lacy Jenkins (Tom) of Swansboro; son, Larry Dinkins (Mildred) of Augusta, GA; stepdaughters, Sara Doty of Charlotte, NC, Trish Loffer (Frank) of Paradise Valley, Arizona; stepson, George Sparger (Kathy) of Miami, Florida; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Sparger; and stepson, Jim Sparger and his wife Molly. She was also preceded in death by her six siblings, Lacy Jones Jr., Jack Jones, Florence Brown, Lorraine Allred, Patsy Brown and Jerry Robison.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Swansboro United Methodist Church, Building Fund, 665 West Corbett Ave, Swansboro, NC 28584.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to www.jonesfh.org.
