Master Sgt. Marvin Edison Haas Jr., 92, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Croatan Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Newport.
The family will hold a private graveside service at 2 p.m. Saturday at Bayview Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Scott Berry. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, the family invites friends to view the webcast of the service through Munden Funeral Home’s website on Marvin’s obituary page. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort on the website’s condolence page.
Marvin was born Nov. 17, 1927, to the late Marvin E. and Emma Smith Haas, and was raised with his sister, Gladys, in Pennsylvania. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II. After discharge, he joined the U.S. Army and served until his retirement in 1970. During his Army service, he fought twice in Korea and once in Vietnam.
Marvin married the love of his life, Bertha, and they moved to Morehead City following his retirement. During retirement, they took many trips throughout Canada and the United States in their trailer. While at home, he loved to fish and cheer on the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was quite active and enjoyed going to the gym three days a week up until a few months ago. Gardening was another joy for him which he kept up until a few years ago.
He was a charter and founding member of Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church in Atlantic Beach. Marvin believed in numerous causes, including volunteering at the Port of Morehead City Seamen Center and the Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center, where he built a sailboat and sailed in several regattas, and he was an active member of the Carteret County Veteran’s Affairs. He also attended Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota, Fla., in his earlier years.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Bertha Springle Haas of the home; daughters, Vicky Haas Bartlett of Grisham, Ore., and Beatrice “Kay” K. Harkey and husband Charley of Newport; sons, Marvin E. “Eddy” Haas III and wife Cathy of New Bern and Richard P. Haas and wife Valerie of Newport; sister, Gladys Wheeler Range of Beaufort; brother-in-law, James D. Springle of Moncure; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Jack Doyle, Alana Counts and his fellow veterans.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Emma Haas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans at1025 Harbour Pointe Dr., Havelock, NC 28532.
