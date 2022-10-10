WILLIAM "BILL" CORBETT, Newport
William "Bill" Corbett, 77, of Newport, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC.
CHARLES WILLIS, Williston
Charles Willis, 80, of Williston, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC.
DAVID R. CEROVAC, Havelock
David R. Cerovac, 70, of Havelock, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. David was born on March 20, 1952, in Berea, Ohio, to the late Peter and Gwendolyn Cerovac. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps where he honorably served.
