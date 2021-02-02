Dennis William Umba, 59, of Havelock, died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at his home.
His funeral is at 3 p.m. Monday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by the Rev. David Pierce. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through Dennis Umba’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Umba, of the home; daughter, Katlyn Umba of Havelock; son, Stephen Umba of Havelock; sisters, Patricia Umba Duquesne of Havelock and Denise Kostecki of New Bern; brother, William Robert Umba Jr. of Wildwood, N.J..; a brother-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Robert Umba and Violet Ellen Bruno Umba; and his sister, Sandra Umba Gramley.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the D. William Umba Memorial Fund.
The family will receive from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
