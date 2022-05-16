Elinor Drane Grice, 87, of Davis, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, at her home.
We can imagine the words "well done my good and faithful servant" were heard as Elinor Drane Grice went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday May 13, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her beloved family.
Born on March 7, 1935, Elinor Anne was one of three children born to William Bryant and Dorothy Elizabeth Drane in Winston Salem, NC. As a young child her family moved to Charlotte, NC. She was an active member of Pritchard Memorial Baptist Church and Graduate of Harding High School class of 1953, both in Charlotte.
In 1955 she married the love of her life, Raymond Leroy Grice and later moved to Kernersville, NC. In 1961, they welcomed their first child Elizabeth Anne followed by "Chip" and then Jo Elaine.
Although Elinor and Ray lived in Kernersville, they loved their home away from home at their cabin upon Core Banks while also having a home on Davis Shore. Once Ray retired, they moved to Davis for good where their children and precious grandchildren were residing. Elinor was a faithful member of Davis First Baptist Church where she led bible studies and was the adult Sunday school teacher for many years.
Throughout her life Elinor enjoyed spending time fishing and clamming, reading books and writing poems. She could out fish anyone who dared to join, she was runner up in a poetry contest for her poem "Silence", she was a longtime volunteer at the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum on Harkers Island,NC.
Elinor held many titles, daughter, sister, wife, "Mama","Ma'am", teacher, neighbor and friend. Her calm, forgiving, faithful and gentle spirt was known to all who knew her. Elinor lived her life for Jesus, she wrote prayers and songs, studied God's word and was the definition of a Proverbs 31 woman, the graceful woman God called her to be. In one of her writings, she wanted to make sure everyone knew that "I am what I am because of Jesus". Elinor's mother Dorothy passed away when the children were young and although she and Ray were married and starting a family of their own, she was there to fill the motherly role to her sisters Willena and Janet, because of the prayers of their mother these three sisters shared a very special Christ centered bond and together they would fill up the room with laughter and love.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 16, 2022, at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church of Davis.
A visitation will be held the evening prior on Sunday, May 15, 2022, from 5 to 7 pm.
Elinor is survived by her husband "Ray" of the home and their three children, Daughter, Elizabeth Rose (husband William) of Straits, NC, Daughter, Jo Grice of Beaufort, NC, Son, "Chip" (wife Nancy-Kay) of Davis, NC; Sisters, Janet Anderson (husband Bill) of Arden, NC, Willena Kiser of Charlotte, NC. Brother-in-law, Frank Grice (wife Becky) of Virginia Beach, VA.; 4 grandchildren, Amanda Rose of Baltimore, MD, Mollie Nelson (husband Matt) of Davis, NC, Drew Grice of Perry, Ga, Tyler Grice (wife Keri) of Hampton, VA. 7 great-grandchildren, Jacob, Carter and Presley of Baltimore, MD.; Macon, Martin, and Mattie Kay Nelson of Davis, NC; Hutson Grice of Hampton, VA. Many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Special caregivers Linda Gaskill, Felicia Morris, Mary Hamilton, and Shelly Guthrie. Very close friend Dorothy Pond of Davis as well as many other special longtime friends (even high school friends) whom she remained in contact with over the years.
She was preceded in death by her parents William and Dorothy Drane, Mother and Father-in-law Margaret Elizabeth and Lenord Nathaniel "Toby" Grice.
While flowers are welcome donations can be made to the Davis First Baptist Church or Core Sound Waterfowl Museum.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
