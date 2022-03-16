Betty Turner, Newport
Betty Eleanor Turner, 93, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Croatan Ridge Nursing Home in Newport. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City with Pastor Ray Conner officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Newport.
GEORGE C. STEELE V, Newport
George C. Steele V, 69, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
DR. DONALD CHARLES JACKSON, Newport
Dr. Donald Charles Jackson, 90, died peacefully Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Donald was born in Barnsley, England to Charlie and Ethel Jackson in 1932 and later became an older brother to Raymond Jackson in 1945.
AUDREY FREEMAN FILIPCIC, Morehead City
Audrey Freeman Filipcic, 44, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at PruittHealth - Trent in New Bern. Arrangements to be announced. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
