Lida Mabel Cable Barnes, 100, Butler, Tenn., and Emerald Isle, passed peacefully the morning of Saturday, April 3, 2021, after a brave battle with cancer.
Her graveside service is at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Butler Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Daniel Wood officiating. Music will be provided by Chris Hughes. Pallbearers include Brian Gant, William Gant, David McIntosh, David Markland, Phil Babb, Steve Forrester and Alvin Woodby. Military honors will be provided by Johnson County Honor Guard.
Lida was born May 29, 1920, to the late Capt. Thomas William Cable Sr. and Sallie Mae Reece Cable of Butler. Lida served in the U.S. Navy from June 15, 1943, to Nov. 16, 1945. She was discharged as a pharmacist’s mate first class. Women were not allowed to serve on active duty at that time. She was a graduate of Watauga Academy and East Tennessee State College. She taught for a period of time at Watauga Academy, Butler. She received a degree as a medical technologist from Duke University. She was a member of Butler Baptist Church, Butler Chapter No. 218, Order of Eastern Star, Daughters of the American Revolution Otway Burns Chapter and Women Veterans of Coastal North Carolina.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Barnes of Emerald Isle; three granddaughters, Jennifer and husband Kevin Snyder of Raleigh, Nikki and husband Brian Gant of Marion and Stacy and husband Lee Wheeler of Tuscon, Ariz.; six great-grandchildren; a niece, Brenda Saunders; a nephew, David Johnson; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, Lida was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Robert B. Barnes, who passed away April 3, 2007; son, Tom Barnes; a sister, Ann Johnson; and brother, Tom Cable.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Butler Baptist Church. Nioka Markland will provide music during the visitation. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Barnes family. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
(Paid obituary)
