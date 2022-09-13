Holly Dee Jacobs, 63, a resident of Morehead City, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at her home.
Holly was an accomplished singer who had her own band and played at many night clubs in the Hartford, CT area in the nineties. She was a successful business owner throughout the eighties and nineties, and most recently worked as a cosmetologist and excelled in style and custom color.
She is survived by her father Robert Harris, sons James Jacobs of Colorado, Scott L. Jacobs of Carmel, CA, brother Greg Konan of Harrisburg, PA, stepsons Kristoffer and Joseph Jacobs.
She was preceded in death by her mother Cherry Brierton.
Our mother was a beautiful person. Her love of the arts and enthusiasm for life was extraordinary, Mom, you will be missed more than we can put into words. We love you so much! Love your sons, Scott and James.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.