Pauline Merrill, 89, of Georgia, formerly of Morehead City, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Enlivant Sandy Springs in Atlanta, Ga.
Her graveside service is at 10 a.m. Friday at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. Darrell Williams. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
She is survived by her granddaughter.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Zennie Merrill; and daughter, Sandra Hensley.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Pauline may be made to First Baptist Church, 810 Bridges St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
