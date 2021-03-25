Mark Robert Wyatt, 50, of Havelock, passed away suddenly Wednesday, March 17, 2021, surrounded by his family.
A celebration of his life is at 11 a.m. Friday, April 2 at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock, officiated by Minister Craig Hearne. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The webcast will be available for viewing later that day. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Mark loved surfing. He always gave more than he received, and he never left you without a smile.
Mark leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Rebecca Farley Wyatt; his children, Brittanie Wyatt, Robert Wyatt, Ginger Ainsworth and Eric Wyatt; and his grandchildren, Camora Moore and Kayden Ainsworth; as well as his stepfather, Norman Rogers; sister, Barbara A. Wyatt; grandmother, Yvonne Swinson; aunt, Laura Swinson Primer; and mother- and father-in-law, Dr. and Mrs. Owen Farley. He also leaves behind Debby Altice, the mother of his children, as well as many friends.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, Marion Fuller Wyatt Jr.; and his mother, Kathleen Alice Swinson Rogers.
“Forever in our hearts, always on our minds.”
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
