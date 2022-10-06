Michelle Deshong Nathan, 65, of Beulaville, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center.
Her funeral service will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, October 11th, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Bertha Battle and Rev. Sandra Revell. The family will receive friends an hour prior. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Michelle was born on November 27, 1956, in Hennepin, Minneapolis, to the late Loren and Shirley Deshong. Her life was filled with love for her family. Michelle was a supportive pillar of strength and an adoring mother, a proud grandmother, and an abiding friend to her siblings.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are her daughter, Melissa Augustus (Lamont) of Beulaville, NC; son, Kenneth Barbour Jr. (Sandra) of Sneads Ferry; sister, Dawn Rutherford of Newport; brothers, Jeffrey Peterson (Robin) of Orlando, FL and Mitchell Deshong of Rockledge, FL; grandchildren, Tiffany Brown (Sebastian), R.J. Augustus and Bryce Augustus; and her furry canine friend, “Boy”.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
