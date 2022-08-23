Margaret Edson Blackwell, (nee Smith), 85, of Havelock, NC, met her Lord face to face Friday morning, August 19th, 2022. With Hospice care at home in Havelock, NC, Margaret, a devoted servant to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, passed peacefully to Heaven.
She was born March 6, 1937, in Highpoint, North Carolina. She was married and preceded in death by Wallace Guy Edson of Independence, Missouri, Hulin Crownover, also of Independence and Ray Blackwell of Newport, NC.
Surviving her is a sister, Polly Hamilton, and three sons and their spouses; Richard and Vickie Edson, of Havelock, NC, Robert and Sandy Edson, of Broomfield CO, and Donald and Elizabeth Edson of Independence, MO. Also surviving her are 14 grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren.
Margaret was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and nurse touching the lives not only of her family but also the many patients receiving her care. Many more were touched by her love and graciousness while a resident for 14 years at Ekklesia in Morehead City serving as the Sunshine Lady and a Busy Bee. But she was happiest in the service of her Lord and Savior, always willing and excited to serve in many capacities in her church and Grace Christian school. Her love, humor, and enjoyment of life and people were obvious to everyone she met. She was also known for her baked goods which she loved to prepare for coworkers, church members, and friends regularly, trying to be sure and never leave anyone out.
Per her request, a graveside service was conducted at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport, at 2:00PM on Sunday, August 21, 2022, officiated by Pastor Dwayne Ebron. Margaret was a faithful supporter of Christian radio. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be sent to FBN 520 Roberts Rd Newport, NC 28570
The family would like to thank the staff at Community Home Care and Hospice for their very dedicated and compassionate care of our Mom and genuine concern and compassion for the family.
We also would like to say thank you to Dr. Donald Price and staff at ECU Neurology for their very caring and dedicated service as her provider.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
